Diljit Dosanjh, a singer and actor who is preparing to release two of his Hindi films, Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila, recently visited Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh. Diljit danced with the locals to a folk song in Kinnaur. Later, he took to his Instagram handle to share a series of photos and videos of locals wearing traditional Kinnauri topis.

The Patiala Peg fame singer took to his Instagram account and shared a string of pictures and videos with the locals, who are wearing traditional Kinnauri topi.

Diljit is donning a black sweater and matching joggers. The look was rounded off with an orange pagri and black boots. The photos show him joining hands in gratitude in front of the people.

A video features the Gabru N' singer dancing with the locals on a mountainous road, and he is seen saying happy Mahashivratri to everyone.

"I did a different dance form today.. pahadi jhumar. I don't know the lyrics.. but I did the dance," Diljit said.

The post is captioned: "LOVE", followed by a red heart emoji.

The fans took to the comment section and wrote: "Hope you loved the hospitality of Kinnauris".

One user said: "So you're enjoying one of the best cultures in India".

Another commented: "Bro its Kinnauri dance love you". A fan said: "Kinnouri vibes".

What's next for Diljit Dosanjh?

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen as the titular character in the upcoming biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

The film charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'.

The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra and will be released on Netflix on April 12.

He will also be seen as Jai Singh Rathore in the heist comedy film Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

(With inputs from IANS)