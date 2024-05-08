Advertisement

Rapper Naseeb recently criticised actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, stating that he couldn't even tie a turban. This remark came after Naseeb posted a picture of Diljit with short hair, accompanied by a caption suggesting Diljit wasn't representative of Punjab. Diljit, however, responded gracefully on his Instagram Stories, wishing Naseeb love and success in his career.

Diljit responds to Naseeb's criticism

In his Stories, Diljit expressed goodwill towards Naseeb, saying, "Sab Gobind Hai. Naseeb, Veere, baut pyar tuanu. Rab tuanu baut baut taraki deve to chardi kalaa ch rakhe. Oh Aap he bol riha te aap hi jawab v de rihaa. Mera walon sirf pyar te pyar (All that matters is God. Naseeb, brother, all my love to you. May almighty give you lots and lots of fame and may you do more work. You ask and you get the answer. Only love from my end)."

Diljit Dosanjh's post | Image: Instagram

He further wrote: "With all heart the lord speaks. Who else speak, other than the lord." Naseeb later acknowledged that his comment was merely his opinion and stated his intention to delete the post.

Diljit Dosanjh's post | Image: Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh continues to make history

Despite hate and criticism, Diljit Dosanjh remains unbothered and continues to script history. For the unversed, Diljit had scripted history by selling out the "largest ever Punjabi show outside India" on the North American leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour. Dosanjh regaled over 50,000 concert goers at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada, with songs such as GOAT, 5 Taara, Lover, Kinni Kinni, and Ishq Mitaye, the popular track from his latest film release Amar Singh Chamkila. It was the first time in history that a Punjabi music superstar headlined a concert at the Vancouver-based arena, according to Canadian media reports. Meanwhile, the singer will end the North American leg of his trek in Toronto on July 13.

(With PTI inputs)