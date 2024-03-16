×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 22:35 IST

Diljit Dosanjh Joins Ed Sheeran At Mumbai Concert, Duo Sets Stage On Fire With Lover Performance

Ed Sheeran performed at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai as part of his +–=÷× Tour. Prateek Kuhad and Calum Scott opened the concert for him.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ed Sheeran with Diljit Dosanjh
Ed Sheeran with Diljit Dosanjh | Image:Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Diljit Dosanjh met Ed Sheeran ahead of +–=÷× Tour concert in Mumbai on March 16. The Punjabi singer-actor posted a video of them accompanied by their respective team members as Sheeran did a sound check at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in the city. Later in the night, Diljit also joined the Shape Of You singer at his Mumbai concert and the duo belted out the hit Punjabi song Lover as the crowd went wild. 

Diljit-Ed Sheeran surprise fans in India 

Diljit was not part of the official Ed Sheeran concert in Mumbai on March 16. However, fans were in for a surprise. The night began with Sheeran belting out his hit tracks in front of the packed audience. As he was about to wind up, Diljit joined him on stage. While the Punjabi singer performed his hit track Lover, Sheeran played he guitar. The video of the woo famed artists performing together took the social media by storm and is indeed a treat for the artists' fans. 

Diljit also hinted at his presence at Sheeran's concert when he posted a video with him on his Instagram handle, writing, “ONE LOVE (sic).”

Prateek Kuhad opens Mumbai concert for Ed Sheeran

Prateek took to the stage ahead of Ed Sheeran’s scheduled performance at 7:15 pm, and enthralled the audience with his solid set list. He performed on songs like Kasoor, Tum Jab Paas and Cold Mess.

The singer set the stage on fire as the concert venue, which most recently hosted the 2nd edition of the multi-genre music festival of Lollapalooza India, came alive with many concert-goers thronging to listen to their favourite Indian singer at the gig.

(With IANS inputs)

 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

