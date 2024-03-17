Diljit Dosanjh Joins Ed Sheeran At Mumbai Concert, Duo Sets Stage On Fire With Lover Performance

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh met Ed Sheeran ahead of +–=÷× Tour concert in Mumbai on March 16. The Punjabi singer-actor posted a video of them accompanied by their respective team members as Sheeran did a sound check at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in the city. Later in the night, Diljit also joined the Shape Of You singer at his Mumbai concert and the duo belted out the hit Punjabi song Lover as the crowd went wild.

Ed + Diljit multiverse at mahalaxmi racecourse no one thought could happen 💙 and with Dijit ace song Lover ! #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/uCqZBPJyTl — Cold Brew ☕️ (@ManojG7)

Diljit-Ed Sheeran surprise fans in India

Diljit was not part of the official Ed Sheeran concert in Mumbai on March 16. However, fans were in for a surprise. The night began with Sheeran belting out his hit tracks in front of the packed audience. As he was about to wind up, Diljit joined him on stage. While the Punjabi singer performed his hit track Lover, Sheeran played he guitar. The video of the woo famed artists performing together took the social media by storm and is indeed a treat for the artists' fans.

Diljit also hinted at his presence at Sheeran's concert when he posted a video with him on his Instagram handle, writing, “ONE LOVE (sic).”

Prateek Kuhad opens Mumbai concert for Ed Sheeran

Prateek took to the stage ahead of Ed Sheeran’s scheduled performance at 7:15 pm, and enthralled the audience with his solid set list. He performed on songs like Kasoor, Tum Jab Paas and Cold Mess.

A moment to remember! #PrateekKuhad captivates the crowd of over 20,000 at the Ed Sheeran concert with his soulful performance of Kasoor. 🎤🌟

The singer set the stage on fire as the concert venue, which most recently hosted the 2nd edition of the multi-genre music festival of Lollapalooza India, came alive with many concert-goers thronging to listen to their favourite Indian singer at the gig.

(With IANS inputs)