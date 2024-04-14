Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh rose to immense popularity in recent years. Right from releasing several popular songs to performing at Coachella, Diljit with his work has managed to have followers across the world. With popularity comes speculations, and in Diljit's case, there have been several rumours of the actor-singer being married to a woman of American-Indian descent and even having a son with her. Recently, a photo of the actor-singer with a mystery woman is doing the rounds. Many are claiming that she is his wife. Now, the woman herself has reacted to the speculations.

How did the rumours start?

While the rumours of Diljit Dosanjh being married were already on the internet. A recent revelation by an unnamed friend fueled the rumours. According to the friend, Diljit is a very private person and his wife is of American-Indian descent. The friend even claimed that the actor-singer even has a son."

Viral photo of Oshin Sai and Diljit Dosanjh | Image credit: X

Soon after, Diljit's fans began to circulate a photo of the Crew actor alongside a mystery woman claiming she was his wife.

Advertisement

Mystery woman reacts to the viral photo

Days after the photo went viral on the internet, the mystery woman whose name is Oshin Sai took to her Reddit Account to clear the air. In a long note, she denied the rumours of being Diljit's wife. She even claimed that her photos are from the time when she collaborated with Diljit on the song Shoon Shaan for the 2015 film Mukhtiar Chadha.

Advertisement

She wrote, "Hi friends. A while ago I worked as a model and did a music video shoot called Shoon Shaan for the movie Mukhtiar Chadha with Diljit Dosanjh."

"Ever since then, somehow or the other, I was made aware by friends and relatives that my image was being used maliciously to be "Diljit Dosanjh's wife" on the internet. At first I laughed it off as I had no idea how this happened, and I did attempt some take down requests across YouTube and Quora. Never did I think the image would remain so pervasive for so many years."

Advertisement

She further added, "The news continues to go viral every so often, and here we are again with my image being used on a lot of TikTok's and Instagram posts recently. I just want to clear the air that this picture is of me and I am not Sandeep Kaur. I don't want to doxx myself and further."

Advertisement

She concluded her Reddit post with: "If you could all do me a favour and if you see this image out there in the wild, please just report or comment and let the public know this is not his wife. I'm not looking for any internet fame or anything like that. Thank you all so much!"

Advertisement

This is not the first time or only picture that has been speculated

It is not just Oshin Sai's photo that has been shared over and over again claiming her to be Diljit's wife, there have been other photos of the actor-singer with different women, which too went viral.

Advertisement

One of the photos was with Punjabi singer Nisha Bano. Several reports claimed that Diljit was married to Nisha. A photo of the duo in ethnic wear with Nisha being properly dressed as a bride went viral. However, the singer was quick to put a full stop to the rumours. She too took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of viral photos and reports and wrote a quirky caption. She wrote, "Koi menu v puchlo." Nisha Bano also revealed the name of her real life husband Sameer Mahi and claimed, "Punjabiya nu ta pta k mai Sameer Mahi di wife aa Bollywood nu kon Samjave."

Advertisement

Did Diljit ever react to his wedding rumours?

Diljit Dosanjh, who is known for his quirkiness and friendly behaviour, has been mum about his personal life. Despite the frequent rumours, the actor never confirmed or denied the reports. Currently, the actor-singer is gearing up for the release of his film Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra. He was last seen in the film Crew.