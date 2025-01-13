Dill Mill Gayye Actress Roopal Tyagi Nearly Escapes Wildfires, Recalls Seeing Smoke From Flight: Completely Shaken

Television actress Roopal Tyagi, famous for portraying Gunjan in the hit serial Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, recently shared that she narrowly escaped the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. She had been in the United States for a few months, attending travel and educational courses. It was only after arriving in India that she fully understood the extent of the disaster.

TV actress Roopal Tyagi escapes LA Wildfires

The TV actress recalled seeing smoke from her flight and wondering what was going on. When she arrived in Mumbai, she learned how the fire had spread and destroyed everything. "It's heartbreaking to witness the images," she said, according to a report by Freepress Journal.

Roopal Tyagi | Image: Instagram

Before returning home, she drove the same route to visit the Hollywood sign, which has now been severely damaged by the fire. "It's unimaginable to see a joyful city go up in flames in just one day. Life is so unpredictable, and this makes me think more about living each day to the fullest. We never know what the next day will bring. I sincerely hope the people affected can rebuild their lives soon," she remarked.

Roopal also shared that she feels deeply shaken by the tragedy, yet she feels fortunate to have left Los Angeles in time.

Preity Zinta pens a note assuring her safety amid the ongoing LA wildfire

Earlier than her, Preity Zinta, who resides with her family in LA shared her update on this disaster. Taking to her X handle, Preity penned an emotional note that reads, “I never thought I would live to see a day where fires would ravage neighbourhoods around us in La, friends & families either evacuated or put on high alert, ash descending from smoggy skies like snow & fear & uncertainty about what will happen if the wind does not calm down with toddlers and grandparents with us.”

She continued, “I’m heartbroken at the devastation around us & grateful to god that we are safe as of now.”