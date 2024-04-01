×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 17:50 IST

Dolly Parton Opens Up About The Time She Thought Of Taking Her Own Life After Hitting A Low

Dolly Parton shared that there was a time when several things had left her "wounded" making her ponder about suicide. But, she turned to writing music instead.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Country music icon Dolly Parton has talked about how once she thought about taking her own life as she opened up about personal struggles she went through in the 1990s. Parton has enjoyed decades of success but shared that there was a time in the 1990s when several things had left her "wounded" and she turned to writing music as a form of therapy.

Dolly Parton thought about taking her own life

Talking about the tough phase of her life, Parton said she has toyed with the idea of suicide. “I was overweight, I was feeling bad and I was going through a business relationship and I had felt betrayed. It was one of those perfect storms. I wasn’t going to commit suicide, but I pondered,” she told SiriusXM, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Dolly Parton Announces New Music for Her 78th Birthday: 'Surprise!'

 

"I never went to a therapist, just went to my guitar, started writing songs. My music is my best therapy. Not everybody knew what I was going through, I was just working wounded. You don’t stop living just because you have a broken heart or a broken spirit. You’ve still got jobs to do.”

Dolly Parton talks about her mental struggle 

The Jolene hitmaker reasoned that "almost everybody" has probably endured the same sort of mental struggle she did at some point in their lives and jokingly compared her own life to rocky road ice cream as opposed to vanilla.

Dolly Parton Declines Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

 

She said, “I bet nearly everybody has been in the dumps that I’ve had. I always said I’d rather be on a rocky road than vanilla.”

The 9 to 5 singer, who has been married to Carl Thomas Dean since 1966, has previously shared how, as she got older, she began to turn to overeating as a comfort. She remembered going through a "dark time" in her life and trying various fad diets, which put her body through extreme "strain."

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 17:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Hardik needs Rohit's help

a few seconds ago
Cristiano Ronaldo, Hardik Pandya, and Novak Djokovic

Pandya getting booed

a few seconds ago
Meta

Meta to include PTI

a few seconds ago
Tata Motors introduces Tiago, Tigor CNG AMT

Auto Sales Data

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Jodhpur, Amit Shah Hits Out At Opposition Over Corruption Issues

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Tata Power shares rise after captive solar plant deal

Tata Power solar project

11 minutes ago
Hyundai IPO

Auto Sales Data

11 minutes ago
Delhi Police Warn of Traffic on Jail Road Due To AAP Protest Today

Delhi Police Advisory

11 minutes ago
ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the Crocus concert hall attack in Moscow.

Iran Alerted Russia?

11 minutes ago
SEBI

SEBI launches SCORES 2.0

12 minutes ago
Harassed Housekeeping staff speaks up

UP Police lodges case

12 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

15 minutes ago
European Parliament

Japan-EU cooperation

18 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

19 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

20 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki EV launch

Auto Sales Data

23 minutes ago
Ola registrations of over 53,000 units in March

Auto sales data

24 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams strategy

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News9 hours ago

  3. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World12 hours ago

  5. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo