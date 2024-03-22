×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Drake Bell Opens Up About Facing Abuse, Reveals His Former Co-Star Josh Peck Offered Him Support

Drake Bell disclosed that his former Drake & Josh co-star, Josh Peck, reached out to him after he revealed allegations of abuse he experienced during the show.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Drake and Josh file photo
Drake and Josh file photo | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
American actor-musician Drake Bell recently disclosed that his former Drake & Josh co-star, Josh Peck, reached out to him after Bell revealed allegations of abuse he experienced during the filming of the show. In the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Bell detailed his story of alleged abuse by his former dialogue coach, Brian Peck.

Drake Bell talks about facing abuse

Drake Bell was at the centre of that criminal case and conviction at the age of 15. Following the revelations about allegations of abuse, some fans took to Josh Peck's social media to criticise him for staying silent.

 

 

Later, after the second part of the docuseries was released, Bell decided to take to TikTok to ask fans to "take it a little easy" on Josh Peck. "I just want to clear something up," he said in the video. "I've noticed a lot of comments on some of Josh's TikToks and some of his posts and I just want to let you guys know that processing this and going through this is a really emotional time and a lot of it is very, very difficult," as quoted in The Hollywood Reporter.

 

 

Bell continued, "So not everything is put out to the public, but I just want you guys to know that he [Peck] has reached out to me, and it's been very sensitive, but he has reached out to talk with me and help me work through this and has been really, really great. So I just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on him."

Josh speaks about his relationship with Bell

Josh Peck previously spoke out about his relationship with Drake Bell, more than a decade after Drake & Josh ended. The actor admitted on a March 2022 episode of the podcast, BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry, that the pair were no longer friends.

"We were kids, right? There were times when we were closer than not, but when inevitably the show ended - I mean, we're just totally different kids," Josh Peck said at the time. "Drake & Josh is something I'll be synonymous with forever, and I'm proud of it. And I want to like the guy that my name is attached to forever, but unfortunately, it just sort of worked out the way that it did," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Drake Bell began his career as a child actor in the 1990s.

(With inputs from ANI)

