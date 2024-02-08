Advertisement

Rapper Drake is trending on social media X after alleged improper footage of the artist surfaced online, Page Six reported. In the video, a man who appeared to be the Canadian celebrity seemed to be engaging in a sexual act. The headboard in the released video appears to be the same one that Drake has on his USD 220 million private plane.

Is the man in the video really Drake?

However, it is unclear whether the man in the video is Drake, given he has yet to comment on the footage publicly. Drake has always been open about his muscular abs and fitness on social media. Despite the fact that ladies are vying for his attention, the "Degrassi" alum remains single.

While he hasn’t directly addressed the jaw-dropping footage head on, popular streamer Adin Ross claimed Drake laughed it off.

Advertisement

Drake's cryptic Instagram post

Despite the alleged video leak on social media, the Canadian-born rapper seemed unbothered by the fact. The Hotline Bring singer continued to post on his Instagram Story as usual, sharing a photo of the inside of an airplane’s cockpit and writing, “Cashville I’m home.”

Advertisement

He followed up that image with a birthday tribute to his cousin Max. “More life to my young gunner @shouldbagsaiyan,” he wrote over a photo of Max.





Advertisement