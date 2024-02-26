Advertisement

Siddharth Bodke, well known for his role in Drishyam 2, got engaged to Marathi TV actress Titeeksha Tawde in an intimate ceremony. The couple shared the joyous news in a joint post on their Instagram handle. Siddharth Bodke also shared visuals from the dreamy ceremony.

Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Bodke and Titeeksha Tawde shared a glimpse of their engagement ceremony on their social media handles. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "Forever with my best friend ❤️." Soon after they made the post, their friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry showered them with well wishes. Rashami Desai wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to both of u ❤️sending you both lots of love ❤️." Tanvi Mundle, Archana Nipankar and several others congratulated the newly engaged couple.

Titeeksha looked stunning in the photos, wearing a lilac saree with a full-sleeved blouse adorned with intricate mirror work. She went for a minimalist look and flaunted her henna while avoiding any kind of bangle. Siddharth, on the other hand, looked stunning in a white Indo-Western outfit that perfectly complemented his lady love. The couple also shared a video introducing the location of their engagement, which featured Siddharth getting ready and leading up to the heartfelt moment when they exchanged rings in front of loved ones.

Advertisement

Siddharth Bodke and Titeeksha Tawde's love story

Titeeksha Tawde and Siddharth Bodke first met on the set of Tu Ashi Jawali Raje, where they instantly connected and became friends. Their friendship gradually evolved into love, and after several years of dating, the couple has decided to take their relationship to the next level.