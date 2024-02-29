Advertisement

Siddharth Bodke is now married. The Drishyam 2 actor, who essayed the role of David Braganza, tied the knot with his long time partner Titeeksha Tawde. For the unversed, Titeeksha Tawde is also an actress by profession, having extensively worked in the Marathi industry, best known for her work in show Satvya Mulichi Satvi Mulgi. The two actors shared a series of pictures from their happily ever after, sharing the news with fans and followers.

Siddharth Bodke marries Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth and Titeeksha tied the knot on February 26. They had met on the sets of their Marathi show Tu Ashi Jawali Raha, following which they became romantically involved. The two actors took to their Instagram handles to share a series of pictures from their wedding festivities. Siddharth and Titeeksha's wedding ceremonies followed the clean aesthetic, keeping things minimal and classy. Their wedding followed traditional Marathi protocol.



The caption to their post simply read "Call us Mr. and Mrs." in addition to their wedding date, February 26. The wedding and its preceding festivities, were attended by several known names from the Marathi entertainment industry, including Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. The festivities were also attended by several past contestants from a popular reality television show.

A look at Siddharth Bodke and Titeeksha Tawde's marriage ensembles

Titeeksha's pick of colour palette for her wedding was a white paithani saree with an effervescent golden border. The actress paired the look with minimal makeup and gold jewellery. Siddharth matched his bride, opting for a pale gold dhoti and a cream-coloured kurta.

The duo's ensembles from their sunlit haldi ceremony followed the same colour palette, albeit in simpler tones and textures. The mehendi night was a grander affair with Siddharth opting to dress in ivory and Titeeksha choosing a deep, lavender saree with subtle shimmer details through its length.