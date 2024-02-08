English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

Dua Lipa Dating Fantastic Beasts Actor Callum Turner A Month After Split With Romain Gavras?

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were at the premiere celebration of the actor's show, Masters of the Air. Reportedly, they were seen slow dancing and making out.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Just over a month after it was revealed that pop singer Dua Lipa had broken up with her French director boyfriend, Romain Gavras, she was spotted cuddling up to the British actor Callum Turner. The two were at the premiere celebration of Turner’s Apple TV show, Masters of the Air. Reportedly, they were seen slow dancing and making out at an after-party at the Avra in Beverly Hills. 

Dua Lipa dances with Callum Turner in viral video 

A video of Dua Lipa attending a private celebration of the premiere of Masters of the Air was obtained by TMZ. It's unclear why the British pop star attended the event as she doesn't appear to have any official connection to the show. The back entrance was slightly ajar and led to a room where Dua was seen cuddling up to a man and, for a brief while, slow dancing the night away.

A source confirmed to Page Six that the couple is in fact dating. The insider said, “It’s new, but they’re mad about each other. Even though it’s early days, they’re clearly serious enough for her to come to his big event. She was at the premiere to support him.” 

Dua Lipa-Callum Turner’s past relationships 

Dua’s new romance comes into the limelight following her breakup with ex-boyfriend Romain Gavras in December 2023. According to a report from The Sun at the time, the pop sensation ended her relationship with the French filmmaker “to prioritize her music career.”

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly dating | Image: @21metgala/X

 

Callum, meanwhile, was briefly connected to Mathilda Lowther, an English model and the granddaughter of the 7th Earl of Lonsdale, last year. Before that, he was romantically linked to Vanessa Kirby for four years. Kirby gained worldwide recognition for her role as Princess Margaret during the first two seasons of The Crown.

 

 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

