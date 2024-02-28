Advertisement

The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani along with his soon-to-be-bride Radhika Merchant, is set to host a lavish three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. Scheduled to commence on March 1, the event is expected to draw a distinguished guest list featuring prominent figures from global and Indian business, sports, and entertainment circles.

A look back at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

The couple's journey towards the wedding traces back to their engagement in December 2022, marked by a traditional roka ceremony at the popular Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Subsequently, their Gol Dhana ceremony was held on January 19, 2023.

While specific details of their building bond remain private, several media reports indicate that Anant and Radhika have been friends since childhood. Their romance gained public attention in 2018 when a photograph capturing their affectionate gaze circulated online.

Advertisement

Radhika's presence in the Ambani family's social gatherings has been a point to be noted over the years. She attended the weddings of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in 2018 and Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in 2019.

In June 2022, the Ambani household hosted Radhika's Arangetram ceremony, a significant milestone in her Bharatnatyam journey. A trained dancer, Radhika gained her skills under the tutelage of Guru Bhavan Thakar at the Shree Nibha Arts Dance Academy in Mumbai.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Radhika?

Beyond her passion for dance, Radhika holds a degree in politics and economics from New York University and serves as the Director of Encore Healthcare Private Limited. Meanwhile, Anant also has an extensive portfolio of directorial roles across various entities under Reliance Industries Ltd, including Jio Platforms Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. Additionally, he has been an integral part of the Reliance Foundation's board since September 2022.

Advertisement

Anant and Radhika will get married in Mumbai later this year on July 12.