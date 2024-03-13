Advertisement

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani is best known for her memorable role as Tulsi Virani in the iconic TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Irani recently shared fascinating insights into how she landed the lead role that shot her to fame in a candid conversation with Curly Tales.

How did Smriti Irani get Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?

Irani revealed that her entry into the world of acting was rather accidental. During a visit to Ekta Kapoor's office, an astrologer named Janardhan spotted her from afar and predicted her future stardom. Irani initially arrived to sign a contract for a supporting role but was surprised when Ekta Kapoor, who was concealed behind a curtain with the astrologer, intervened upon hearing the astrologer's prediction.

“I was getting paid around Rs 1200-1300 per day as per the contract. At that time I was doing a cleaner’s job at McDonald’s where I was getting paid Rs 1800 a month. So getting Rs 1200 a day was much better, I had no concrete job then. A 23-year-old earning Rs 1800 a month, there was no option,” Irani recalled.

Signing Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi changed Smriti Irani’s fate

Irani's fortunes took a dramatic turn when Kapoor tore up the original contract and offered her the lead role of Tulsi Virani for Rs 1800 per day. She revealed, "Ekta tore that contract and I was shocked, but she gave me a new contract and said she was making a show Kyunki and I will play Tulsi’s role. She asked me what my per day was, and I said Rs 1200, so she wrote Rs 1800 per day on that contract. It was a big deal for me because the person who made Rs 1800 a month washing utensils was getting paid that much in a day. I felt like I had won the lottery.”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi went on to become one of the longest-running and most beloved shows on Indian television.