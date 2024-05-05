Advertisement

Landy Parraga Goyburo, a 23-year-old former Miss Ecuador contestant and prominent social media influencer, was fatally shot at a restaurant in Quevedo city on April 28, reported The Telegraph. The shocking incident occurred shortly after Goyburo shared a photo of her meal on her Instagram handle, unwittingly disclosing her location to two unidentified assailants.

What happened to Landy Parraga Goyburo?

Authorities are investigating potential motives behind Goyburo's murder, with speculation swirling around her alleged involvement with Leandro Norero, a deceased drug trafficker, reported The Telegraph. Norero's widow has emerged as a person of interest, raising suspicions of a possible connection between Goyburo's untimely demise and her rumored affair with the criminal figure. Check out her last post below:

Goyburo's name has surfaced in multiple contexts, further complicating the investigation. She was linked to a corruption inquiry that implicated judicial officials in organised crime activities, adding layers of complexity to her tragic story. Investigators reportedly found Goyburo's photos and evidence of lavish gifts from Norero, shedding light on the extent of their relationship and its potential implications.

Landy Parraga Goyburo's file photo | Image: landyparraga/Instagram

Landy Parraga Goyburo's fatal encounter

CCTV footage captured the harrowing moment of Goyburo's assassination, depicting her conversing with a man moments before the two gunmen approached the restaurant. In a swift and calculated attack, one of the assailants fired multiple shots, fatally striking both Goyburo and the man she was speaking to before fleeing the scene.

Advertisement

Goyburo's involvement with Norero gained public attention in December 2023 when details of their relationship emerged during the trial of Norero's accountant, Helive Angulo. Prosecutors revealed Norero's desperate attempts to conceal his affair with the beauty queen, underscoring the intricate web of connections surrounding Goyburo's life and tragic demise.