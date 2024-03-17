×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 11:49 IST

Ed Sheeran Leaves From Mumbai After An Electrifying Performance In The City

Ed Sheeran was recently spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The singer was seen leaving from India after an electrifying concert in the city.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • 2 min read
Ed Sheeran performed at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds on Saturday. The concert was a part of the singer's Asia and Europe Tour.  Indian artistes like Diljit Dosanjh, Prateek Kuhad and Armaan Malik, among others performed live for the audience at Ed Sheeran'c concert. After giving a power-packed performance, the singer was seen departing from Mumbai.

Ed Sheeran leaves from India after Mumbai concert

Ed Sheeran was recently spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. The singer was seen leaving from India after an electrifying concert in the city. Ed Sheeran also waved at the paparazzi as he headed towards the airport gate. Ed Sheeran's warm gesture towards the paps gained attention and the video is now going viral.

 

 

Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert was a part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. This performance marked his third concert in India after 2017.

Armaan Malik, Ed Sheeran put up a surprise '2step' performance in Mumbai

Ed Sheeran's concert in Mumbai on Saturday night had a big surprise in the form of Armaan Malik making an appearance and performing with the visiting pop star.

Ed and Armaan have earlier collaborated on the song titled 2step. The song, which was released in June 2022, turned out to be a huge global hit. Giving a taste of a thrilling collaboration once again to the audience, the two singers performed '2step' live together.

Interestingly, ever since Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert was announced, fans have been demanding a collaboration between him and Armaan Malik, as the latter is the only Indian singer who has collaborated with Ed.

Recently, Armaan stepped out for a fun dinner with Ed. The singers shook a leg on Armaan's track Butta Bomma from the Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu hit movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Armaan then took to his Instagram and shared a video of him dancing with Ed Sheeran inside a Mumbai pub.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published March 17th, 2024 at 11:49 IST

