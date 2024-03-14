Ed Sheeran Plays Cricket With Indian Batsman Shubman Gill Ahead Of Mumbai Concert | WATCH

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran is currently in India for his third concert in the country. The American singer is making the most of his time in the city by spending time with Bollywood personalities and other celebrities. Most recently, the Shape Of You hitmaker was spotted playing cricket with batsman Shubman Gill. Photos of the same are doing rounds on social media.

Ed Sheeran-Shubman Gill spotted at the pitch

Ed Sheeran is all set to perform his third concert in Mumbai on March 16. Ahead of the performance, the singer is spending quality time in the city. After attending a soiree hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and then Farah Khan, Sheeran was spotted spending time on the field with Indian batsman Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill, who is currently on a break will be back as the captain of Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL. The cricketer along with YouTuber Tanmay Bhatt accompanied Ed Sheeran for a round of cricket in Mumbai. Their photos are now going viral on social media.

Ed Sheeran recreates Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma hook step

On March 14, Bollywood playback singer Armaan Malik took to his Instagram handle to share an amusing video with Ed Sheeran. In the video, Armaan and Ed Sheeran can be seen grooving to Allu Arjun's hit song Butta Bomma from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The song released in 2020 and was sung by Armaan Malik. Butta Bomma was a superhit song featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Now, the song has again gained attention after Ed Sheeran recreated the hook steps. Check the viral video below:

Ed Sheeran's +-=÷× Tour (Mathematics) will end in Mumbai on March 16 at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds, as part of his 2024 Asia and Europe Tour. This is Sheeran's third concert in India, having previously performed there in 2017. The concert will begin at 3 p.m. with Prateek Kuhad performing, followed by special guest Calum Scott.