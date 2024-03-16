Advertisement

As a part of his Asia and Europe Tour, Ed Sheeran will perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=÷× Tour (Mathematics). The concert, which is scheduled for March 16, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse ground, will be attended by thousands of fans. Along with Sheeran, several other artists, including singer Prateek Kuhad, will light up the stage with their music.

When will Ed Sheeran's concert begin?

Ed Sheeran's concert will begin at 3 p.m. Prateek Kuhad will perform first, followed by special guest and singer-songwriter Calum Scott. Ed Sheeran will take the stage at 7:15 p.m., promising an unforgettable performance for all attendees.

Ed Sheeran file photo | Image: X

Tickets for the show have sold out on both BookMyShow and Ed Sheeran's official website. While general admission tickets were priced at Rs 9,500, the South Deck, which includes several exclusive amenities, cost Rs 16,000. The most expensive concert ticket cost a whopping Rs 32,000. It has a dedicated entry lane, an elevated viewing deck, special restrooms, complimentary food and beverages, and more.

Individuals aged five and up are welcome to attend the concert, but those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Access will be granted after a thorough security screening and through designated entrances.

Things to know before attending Ed Sheeran's concert

The gates for Ed Sheeran's concert will open at 3 p.m. Wristbands are required for entry to the concert venue and will be delivered to the address provided when purchasing tickets. Group attendees must arrive together, as there may be an ID check procedure. In this process, the primary purchaser's mobile number and photo ID will be required for verification. Guests should also be prepared to show their email booking confirmation and a valid photo ID that matches the name on the confirmation.

Food, beverages, liquids, bottles, cans, tins, bags, lighters, matches, flammable items, and illegal or hazardous substances are not permitted inside the venue or seating area. Consumption of banned items or substances is strictly prohibited on the premises. Handbags are not permitted, and professional cameras are prohibited.