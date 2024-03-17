×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 07:45 IST

Ed Sheeran Says THIS About Singing In Punjabi For The First Time With Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media handle to share a video that showcased Ed Sheeran singing his song in Punjabi during his concert in Mumbai.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ed Sheeran with Diljit Dosanjh
Ed Sheeran with Diljit Dosanjh | Image:Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh surprised everyone on Saturday when he appeared at Ed Sheeran's concert in Mumbai. The videos are going viral on social media and in the clips, they can be seen singing Lover and Shape of You together. The two stars took over the stage in Mumbai and what surprised everyone was that Ed Sheeran sang a Punjabi song.

Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi for the first time

Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media handle to share a video that showcased Ed Sheeran singing his song. The two artists also twinned in black at the concert. Sharing the video, Diljit wrote, "@teddysphotos Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time. BURRAAAA. Chak deya Ge."

 

 

Ed Sheeran later shared the video and wrote, "Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come !"

 

 

Fans reacted to the video and one of them commented, "Diljit made my day by being there.. his surprise was the best thing that happened to us today!"

Another comment read, "Diljit made my day by being there.. his surprise was the best thing that happened to us today!"

Advertisement

Celebs attend Ed Sheeran’s concert

Ed Sheeran's '+-=÷x' Tour in Mumbai was a star-studded affair on Saturday, with several members of the B-town attending his live show at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, director-choreographer Farah Khan, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, singer-songwriters Anuv Jain and Ritviz, and actors Milind Soman, Priyamani, and Gaurav Kapoor were among those who attended the show.

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran took the stage at 7:15 p.m. and opened the gig with the song Tides. He followed it with songs like Shape of You, Perfect, and Curtains. The singer set the stage on fire as the concert venue, which recently hosted the second edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India, came alive as the show progressed. 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 07:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CM Arvind Kejriwal

ED summons Kejriwal

2 minutes ago
Bastar

Bastar Box Office Day 2

6 minutes ago
SP MLA Manoj Pandey, Angry at Swami Prasad Maurya, Says ‘His Mental Balance is Not Good’

Swami Prasad Maurya

8 minutes ago
rohit sharma and hardik pandya

Ex-AUS captain non Rohit

11 minutes ago
Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov monitors the site of missile attack

Belgorod Attacks

13 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Jr. nets brace

14 minutes ago
pune hotel murder

Pune Hotel Murder

17 minutes ago
Blood Diamond (2006)

African-based Actioners

17 minutes ago
Poster Removed as MCC Comes into Effect

Posters Removed

26 minutes ago
Google Doodle for St. Patrick's Day

Google Doodle St Patrick

29 minutes ago
Sidhu Moose Wala's father with his newborn baby

Moosewala's Brother Born

30 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

40 minutes ago
AIMIM sources said late on Saturday that Mohammed Asfan's remains reached his residence at Bazarghat in Hyderabad

Man's Body Reaches Hyd

43 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan Is Top On OTT

an hour ago
Gotion

Gotion sues Green Charter

an hour ago
Subsea cables

Subsea cables damanged

an hour ago
Waterway

ITC waterway shipments

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Citadel India

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 12 hours ago

  2. EC Announces Assembly Election Dates in Four States

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: SWOT Analysis of Parties in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Delhi Court Remands K Kavitha To ED Custody Till March 23

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: 12 Seats to Watch Out For in the State of West Bengal

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo