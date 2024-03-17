Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh surprised everyone on Saturday when he appeared at Ed Sheeran's concert in Mumbai. The videos are going viral on social media and in the clips, they can be seen singing Lover and Shape of You together. The two stars took over the stage in Mumbai and what surprised everyone was that Ed Sheeran sang a Punjabi song.

Ed Sheeran sings in Punjabi for the first time

Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media handle to share a video that showcased Ed Sheeran singing his song. The two artists also twinned in black at the concert. Sharing the video, Diljit wrote, "@teddysphotos Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First Time. BURRAAAA. Chak deya Ge."

Ed Sheeran later shared the video and wrote, "Got to bring out @diljitdosanjh tonight in Mumbai and sing in Punjabi for the first time. I’ve had such an incredible time in India, more to come !"

Fans reacted to the video and one of them commented, "Diljit made my day by being there.. his surprise was the best thing that happened to us today!"

Celebs attend Ed Sheeran’s concert

Ed Sheeran's '+-=÷x' Tour in Mumbai was a star-studded affair on Saturday, with several members of the B-town attending his live show at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, director-choreographer Farah Khan, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, singer-songwriters Anuv Jain and Ritviz, and actors Milind Soman, Priyamani, and Gaurav Kapoor were among those who attended the show.

Ed Sheeran took the stage at 7:15 p.m. and opened the gig with the song Tides. He followed it with songs like Shape of You, Perfect, and Curtains. The singer set the stage on fire as the concert venue, which recently hosted the second edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India, came alive as the show progressed.