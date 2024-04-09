×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Edgar Burcksen, Emmy-Winning Young Indiana Jones Chronicles Editor, Dead At 76

Edgar Burcksen, the Emmy decorated editor for 70s series, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, has passed away. The editor of repute was 76.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Edgar Burcksen
A file photo of Edgar Burcksen. | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Edgar Burcksen, best known for his long-spanning work as an editor of features, documentaries, and TV series, is no more. The Dutch editor passed away in Los Angeles on April 7. He was 76 at the time of his passing.

Edgar Burcksen passed away due to complications from a heart attack


A Variety report asserts the reason behind Edgar Burcksen's passing, as the complications that arose as a result of the heart attack he sustained. Among his most notable works, was the editing he did for the pilot episode of the two-seasons long series, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. He also won an Emmy for his work on the same.

Not just this, Burcksen was also felicitated with an ACE Robert Wise award along with the Golden Calf at the Nederlands Film Festival. Burcksen leaves behind his wife Jana, with whom he shared his marriage for 50 years. He is also survived by their two children.

A look at Edgar Burcksen's multi-faceted life


Born in Holland, Burcksen commenced his career in film editing, from Amsterdam. After moving to the United States, he got his first big break in the field as he turned editor on the animated Seabert. He then joined Industrial Light and Magic, where he was the effects editor on greatly notable titles like Die Hard 2 and The Hunt for Red October. He was personally selected by George Lucas to consult on the EditDroid, a precursor to the Avid.

Additional credits earned by Burcksen include Jeroen Krabbe’s feature Left Luggage which competed for the Golden Bear, as well as documentaries Colors Straight Up, which was Oscar-nominated, Darfur Now, Hollywood Banker, and Kevin Costner’s 500 Nations. His last stint in editing was for Ate de Jong’s upcoming feature Heart Strings. On the personal front, Edgar Burcksen was an avid ultramarathon cyclist, having completed 25 double centuries. 
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

