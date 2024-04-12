Advertisement

A string of personalities, such as Dharmendra, Jr NTR, Emraan Hashmi, and Nimrat Kaur, to name a few, have wished joy, peace, and prosperity on the occasion of Eid today, April 11. However, what grabbed our attention was Dharmendra's post that features legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Dharmendra wishes fans on Eid with a major throwback photo

Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar shared a deep bond and were often seen hanging out together at events in Mumbai. Remembering the late actor on this auspicious occasion, Dharmendra took to his X handle and shared a monochrome picture. In the caption, he simply wrote, “Eid Mubarak.” In the image, Dilip can be seen feeding Dharmendra with his hands.

How celebs wished their fans on Eid

Jr NTR hoped for joy, peace, and prosperity for others. Taking to his X handle, he wrote: “Eid Mubarak! May this Eid bring you joy, peace, and prosperity.”

Eid Mubarak!



May this Eid bring you joy, peace, and prosperity. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 11, 2024

Anupam Kher, on the other hand, wrote, “Wishing all #Eid_Mubarak! Love, peace and prosperity!”

Nimrat Kaur wished everyone “Eid mubarak” and wrote: “Aap sabhi ko Eid bauhaut bauhaut mubaarak... #EidUlFitr #Eidmubarak2024.”

Singer-musician Adnan Sami shared a video of him playing the piano and wrote: 'TERI KASAM (Acoustic Piano)… Jamming at Home!! EID MUBARAK! #adnansami #unplugged #music #EidMubarak.”

Ae Watan Mere Watan actor Emraan Hashmi simply wrote: “Eid Mubarak.”

Suniel Shetty urged everyone to cherish the spirit of unity and embrace kindness. He wrote, “On this auspicious day, let's cherish the spirit of unity and embrace kindness and spread gratitude. Wishing you all happiness and prosperity! #EidMubarak.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said: “Eid mubarak.”

Advertisement

Singer Papon added: “Eid Mubarak!! Best wishes on Eid Ul Fitr! Love and peace to all”

Singer Armaan Malik wished everyone and urged them to have a “blessed time” with their loved ones.

Advertisement

Actor Sai Dharam Tej wished everyone and their family “a joyous Ramzan filled with love, peace, and happiness!!! Sabko EID MUBARAK.”

Actress Urmila Matondkar said: "Eid Mubarak. May blessings of #Eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity!! #EidUlFitr #Eidmubarak2024."

Advertisement

Actress Sonakshi Sinha shared her photos on her Instagram handle and captioned the post as, "Eid Mubarakkkk".

Advertisement

All you need to know about Eid al-Fitr

The festival marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr falls on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar. The festival was originated by the Islamic prophet Muhammad. According to certain traditions, these festivals were initiated in Medina after the migration of Muhammad from Mecca. Anas, a well-known companion of the Islamic prophet, narrated that, when Muhammad arrived in Medina, he found people celebrating two specific days on which they entertained themselves with recreation. At this, Muhammad remarked that God had fixed two mandatory days of festivity: Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.