Published 18:04 IST, October 22nd 2024
Ekta Kapoor POCSO Case: What Penalty Producer Could Face For ALT Balaji Web Series Gandi Baat?
In the complaint, it is written that Alt Balaji's Gandi Baat Season 6, which aired between February 2021 and April 2021, showed obscene scenes of minor girls.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Ekta Kapoor. | Image: Republic World
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:48 IST, October 22nd 2024