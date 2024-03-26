×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

Eli Noyes, Well Known For Clay And Sand Stop Animation, Dies At 81

Visionary animator Eli Noyes made an impact on the world of animation with his innovative use of clay and sand, pushing the boundaries of the medium.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Eli Noyes
Eli Noyes | Image:X
The world of animation mourns the loss of Eli Noyes, the visionary animator whose groundbreaking work reshaped the landscape of stop-motion filmmaking. Noyes, who passed away at the age of 81, succumbed to complications from prostate cancer at his residence in San Francisco, as announced by Toy Story producer Ralph Guggenheim. Eli Noyes is survived by his wife, Augusta, children Isaac and Abigail, and granddaughter Esme.

Eli Noyes' impact on world of animation

Eli Noyes made an impact on the world of animation with his innovative use of clay and sand, pushing the boundaries of the medium. His Oscar-nominated short film Clay or the Origin of Species (1965) not only earned critical acclaim but also established clay stop animation as a distinct genre, influencing future creators such as the masterminds behind Wallace and Gromit, Peter Lord, and David Sproxton, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Eli Noyes file photo | Image: X

 

Throughout his illustrious career, Eli Noyes continued to experiment with various animation techniques, including sand animation in Sandman (1973) and pixelated stop motion in Peanut Butter and Jelly (1976). His versatility and willingness to explore new avenues ensured that his work remained fresh and innovative.

Eli Noyes shaped children programming

Eli Noyes's impact extended beyond filmmaking, as he played a significant role in shaping children's programming during the early days of cable TV, particularly for Nickelodeon. His animated creations, such as the iconic pinwheels made with sand featured in Nickelodeon's inaugural show Pinwheel, captured the imagination of young viewers and set the tone for future programming.

Eli Noyes file photo | Image: X

 

In collaboration with animation producer Kit Laybourne, Noyes co-founded Noyes & Laybourne Enterprises, contributing playful network IDs and animations to Nickelodeon and Nick at Nite. Their work on groundbreaking series such as Eureeka’s Castle and Gullah Gullah Island left a mark on children's television.

 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

