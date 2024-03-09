×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 21:25 IST

Elvish Yadav Beats Up Fellow Creator In Viral Video: All You Need To Know About The Controversy

Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav recently fell into a massive controversy after thrashing Maxtern. Here’s everything you need to know about the whole fiasco.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sagar Thakur and Elvish Yadav
Sagar Thakur and Elvish Yadav | Image:X
The internet is abuzz with controversy after a video surfaced showing YouTuber Elvish Yadav engaged in a physical altercation with fellow YouTuber Maxtern, also known as Sagar Thakur. The incident has led to an FIR being lodged against Yadav, prompting a heated debate on social media.

What is Elvish Yadav's recent controversy all about?

In the video, Yadav is seen confronting and physically assaulting Thakur, sparking outrage among netizens who called for Yadav's arrest and even tagged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in their posts. Yadav, however, has defended his actions, stating that he was provoked by Thakur's continuous harassment and threats towards his family.

 

 

What did Elvish say about beating Maxtern?

Clarifying the events leading up to the altercation, Yadav revealed that Thakur had allegedly been antagonising him for months, leading to a confrontation at a clothing store. Yadav claims that Thakur had orchestrated the situation by secretly recording the encounter and provoking him which resulted in what happened in the viral video.

Addressing Thakur's allegations of attempted murder and threats, Yadav dismissed them as exaggerated and said that he acted out of anger and did not intend to cause serious harm. Despite expressing regret for the incident, Yadav maintains that he was justified in defending himself and his family.

 

 

What are the actions taken by Maxtern against Elvish Yadav?

Thakur, on the other hand, has filed a complaint accusing Yadav of attempting to break his spine and threatening his life. However, Yadav has refuted these claims, stating that Thakur's injuries were not as severe as alleged.

Apologising for his actions, Yadav admitted to having a short temper but said that he is not prone to violence. He also expressed frustration over the FIR filed against him, suggesting that Thakur's influence may have played a role in the legal action taken against him.

 

In response to the incident, an FIR has been registered against Yadav and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station on Friday evening in Gurugram.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published March 9th, 2024 at 21:25 IST

