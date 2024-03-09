Advertisement

The internet is abuzz with controversy after a video surfaced showing YouTuber Elvish Yadav engaged in a physical altercation with fellow YouTuber Maxtern, also known as Sagar Thakur. The incident has led to an FIR being lodged against Yadav, prompting a heated debate on social media.

What is Elvish Yadav's recent controversy all about?

In the video, Yadav is seen confronting and physically assaulting Thakur, sparking outrage among netizens who called for Yadav's arrest and even tagged Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in their posts. Yadav, however, has defended his actions, stating that he was provoked by Thakur's continuous harassment and threats towards his family.

Full-Kalesh b/w You tuber Elvish Yadav and Real Maxtern yesterday night (With Audio) pic.twitter.com/s8DMjB1qOV — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 8, 2024

What did Elvish say about beating Maxtern?

Clarifying the events leading up to the altercation, Yadav revealed that Thakur had allegedly been antagonising him for months, leading to a confrontation at a clothing store. Yadav claims that Thakur had orchestrated the situation by secretly recording the encounter and provoking him which resulted in what happened in the viral video.

Addressing Thakur's allegations of attempted murder and threats, Yadav dismissed them as exaggerated and said that he acted out of anger and did not intend to cause serious harm. Despite expressing regret for the incident, Yadav maintains that he was justified in defending himself and his family.

My Side Of Story. pic.twitter.com/bRDK9Hxvp8 — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 9, 2024

What are the actions taken by Maxtern against Elvish Yadav?

Thakur, on the other hand, has filed a complaint accusing Yadav of attempting to break his spine and threatening his life. However, Yadav has refuted these claims, stating that Thakur's injuries were not as severe as alleged.

Apologising for his actions, Yadav admitted to having a short temper but said that he is not prone to violence. He also expressed frustration over the FIR filed against him, suggesting that Thakur's influence may have played a role in the legal action taken against him.

Real Maxtern Reply after this Kalesh Incident:pic.twitter.com/7ubeQZMvSV https://t.co/fjhAGtWCE5 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 8, 2024

In response to the incident, an FIR has been registered against Yadav and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station on Friday evening in Gurugram.

(With inputs from PTI)