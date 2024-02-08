English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Emraan Hashmi Pens Note For 'Superhero' Son On Braving Cancer: The Toughest Phase Of Our Lives

Emraan Hashmi recently shared pictures of himself with his son, Ayaan Hashmi, celebrating his fight and win against his cancer diagnosis, 10 years to the day.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Emraan Hashmi with Ayaan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi with Ayaan Hashmi | Image:emraanhashmi/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan Hashmi was diagnosed with first-stage cancer in January of 2014. Ayaan was all of 4 years old at the time. After several years of treatment, Ayaan was declared cancer free in January of 2019, shortly after turning 9 years old. Marking 10-years since the cancer diagnosis, Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram handle to pen a note for his 'superhero' - Ayaan.

Emraan Hashmi calls his son a 'superhero'


Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram handle to share an old photo of himself with son Ayaan. Ayaan can notably seen wearing a Batman shirt in the photo as he copies his father's pose. The note saw Emraan express his gratitude for being able to overcome what he describes as the "toughest phase" of their lives, giving a shoutout to Ayaan for the resilience he displayed over the years.

The caption to the post read, "Been ten years since Ayaan’s diagnosis on this very day…. The toughest phase of our lives, but with faith and hope, we overcame it. More importantly, he overcame it… and continues to stand strong. Immense gratitude for standing by us with your love and prayers @parveen_hashmi" A separate post featuring a more recent picture of Emraan with Ayaan, carries the caption "Always someone I can lean on. My son, my friend, my superhero - Ayaan!!!"

Emraan Hashmi had penned a book chronicling Ayaan Hashmi's cancer battle


Ayaan's cancer diagnosis was intimated to the family of three on January 15, 2014. In 2016, when Ayaan was still a few years away from being declared cancer free, Emraan Hashmi published a book chronicling his son's cancer battle. Called The Kiss of Life, the book was co-written by Bilal Siddiqui.

Besides carrying the family collectively making it through Ayaan's diagnosis, it carried reflections from other tough moments in the actor's life and how he overcame them.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

