The Boys' actress Erin Moriarty has quit Instagram after she was accused of being obsessed with plastic surgery by media personality Megyn Kelly. She accused the Blood Father actress of undergoing numerous surgical procedures to alter her facial features. Erin explained that she is not deleting her social media account but would instead take an 'extensive, if not permanent' break.

Erin Moriarty takes break from Instagram

Moriarty chose not to deactivate her Instagram account but take a break from it. She told haters that they had 'lost the privilege of this account.' The actress wrote, “The only reason I have not deactivated my account is because I will be leaving this here. Otherwise, consider it deactivated. I will not have access to it for an extensive if not permanent break.” She further added, “Social media is not something that came naturally to me and that was an investment of energy to connect with you guys. And I am horrified by the reaction, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a primary example of such harassment.”

Erin-Kelly feud

It all started when Megyn Kelly expressed her shock that Moriarty appeared to have had such extensive surgery on her show. She recalled her as a "nice, beautiful, natural gal" before revealing her more recent appearance. "I thought it was just an AI-generated face...but apparently it’s real," she said. "She’s done this to herself."

As a response, Erin denied ever having plastic surgery and called Kelly's dissemination of this false information "bullying." Being a famous person, the actress clarified that she always anticipates hearing criticism of some sort regarding any minor alteration to her appearance.

The actress said in an Instagram post, “This is something I truly never anticipated writing. We're all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things... To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified."