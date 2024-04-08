Advertisement

Mumbai Indians registered their first victory of this IPL season on Sunday, April 7. The team was playing against Delhi Capitals and around 18,000 children from various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) across the city, came to cheer for the team. The occasion marked Mumbai Indians' Education and Sports for All (ESA) day, where their young fans were offered to witness the match from the stands. This initiative aimed to promote the values of education and sports in children's lives.

Maybe one of these kids will reach the pinnacle of sport: Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, the owner of the Mumbai Indians, interacted and spent time with children in the stands. She was also seen cheering for the team along with the children. Speaking about the Education and Sports for All initiative’s significance, Mrs. Ambani said that children bring positivity. She said she believes that sport does not discriminate, and talent can come from anywhere.

“The children are bringing so much positivity and joy to the stadium. 18000 children are in the stands today from different NGOs. I believe that sport does not discriminate, and talent can come from anywhere. Maybe one of these kids will reach the pinnacle of sport and I hope they take back a lot of cherished memories from this experience and the power and courage to believe in their dreams,” Nita Ambani said.

Advertisement

Every child should have a right to play: Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani added that children can take various lessons from the field that will help them grow and develop. Opening up about her initiative, she shared that they started ESA 14 years ago. Since then it has reached out to 22 million children across India. "We started ESA 14 years ago and it has reached out to 22 million children across India. As Sachin says, I believe every child should have a right to play and a right to education. Children learn as much on the playground as they learn in the classrooms. Sports teaches them so many things like discipline and hard work and more than anything how to take wins and losses in their stride. ESA opens the doors to millions of opportunities for these young children from the remotest villages and towns of India."

Since its inception in 2010, ESA has remained at the core of Mumbai Indians' commitment to entertaining and inspiring young minds, providing life-changing opportunities to thousands of children.

Sachin Tendulkar credits Nita Ambani's vision

Tendulkar, who is Mumbai Indians' icon, hailed Mrs. Ambani's vision to provide children with life-changing experiences. He said that children are the future and if we want a better tomorrow, we need to act today. "The Reliance Foundation, under Mrs Ambani’s guidance has given opportunities to so many children across the globe. I hope she continues to do that in the field of education as well as sport," he said.