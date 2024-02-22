Advertisement

Esha Deol recently made headlines for her separation rumours from her husband Bharat Takthani. Days after announcing the news, the actress attended the wedding festivities of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. The actress has now taken to her Instagram account to share the first photo of herself following the news.

Esha Deol says after dark days ‘sun will rise’

On February 22, Esha Deol took to her Instagram account to share a selfie of herself. The actress shared the photo with a caption that captured the interest of her fans and followers. In the caption she wrote, “No matter how dark it gets the sun will rise 💛☀️ #sunrise #sunshine #gratitude ♥️🧿”.

This marks the first post of the actress after the news of her divorce surfaced online. The post comes after the actress has maintained her silence on the divorce. Her caption has garnered the attention of social media users, who have extended their support to Esha in these turbulent times.

Esha Deol makes her first appearance after divorce tells paps, “Main theek Hoon”

On February 19, Esha Deol was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress donned a solid white t-shirt with classic denim jeans for the travel. This marks her first public appearance after announcing her separation from her husband Bharat Takhtani.

On her first public appearance, the paparazzi can be heard asking the actress if she is okay. In reply, Esha could be heard saying, “Main theek ho, aap log kaise ho.” A video of the actress' interaction with the paparazzi is now going viral on social media.

Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani announce separation

As per a now-confirmed update on the paparazzo account, Varinder Chawla, Esha and Bharat are currently navigating what has been put forth to the media as an amicable divorce. The duo shared a joint statement which requested the public to respect their privacy during this new phase of their lives keeping their daughters, Radhya and Miraya's best interests as their priority.

A file of Esha Deol and Bharat from their wedding | Image: Esha Deol Instagram

The statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected."