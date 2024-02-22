Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 11:34 IST

Esha Deol Drops First Instagram Post After Announcing Divorce From Bharat: No Matter How Dark...

Esha Deol took to her official social media handle and shared a picture of herself.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Esha Deol, BHarat Takhtani
A file photo of Esha Deol | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Esha Deol recently made headlines for her separation rumours from her husband Bharat Takthani. Days after announcing the news, the actress attended the wedding festivities of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. The actress has now taken to her Instagram account to share the first photo of herself following the news. 

Esha Deol says after dark days ‘sun will rise’ 

On February 22, Esha Deol took to her Instagram account to share a selfie of herself. The actress shared the photo with a caption that captured the interest of her fans and followers. In the caption she wrote, “No matter how dark it gets the sun will rise 💛☀️ #sunrise #sunshine #gratitude ♥️🧿”. 

This marks the first post of the actress after the news of her divorce surfaced online. The post comes after the actress has maintained her silence on the divorce. Her caption has garnered the attention of social media users, who have extended their support to Esha in these turbulent times. 

Esha Deol makes her first appearance after divorce tells paps, “Main theek Hoon” 

On February 19, Esha Deol was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress donned a solid white t-shirt with classic denim jeans for the travel. This marks her first public appearance after announcing her separation from her husband Bharat Takhtani. 

On her first public appearance, the paparazzi can be heard asking the actress if she is okay. In reply, Esha could be heard saying, “Main theek ho, aap log kaise ho.” A video of the actress' interaction with the paparazzi is now going viral on social media. 

Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani announce separation 

As per a now-confirmed update on the paparazzo account, Varinder Chawla, Esha and Bharat are currently navigating what has been put forth to the media as an amicable divorce. The duo shared a joint statement which requested the public to respect their privacy during this new phase of their lives keeping their daughters, Radhya and Miraya's best interests as their priority. 

A file of Esha Deol and Bharat from their wedding | Image: Esha Deol Instagram 

The statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected." 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

12 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

12 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

12 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

13 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

19 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

19 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

19 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

19 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Adani Airport Holdings plan $24 million bond by March

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. India LIVE | 'Amul Foundation Was Laid Under Sardar Patel’: PM Modi

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. रिपब्लिक के पत्रकार के साथ ममता की पुलिस का टॉर्चर! पत्नी ने लगाई गुहार

    8 minutes ago

  4. Congress Concedes Defeat in UP? 63-17 Seat Sharing Pact Suggests So

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Mamata's Top Cops May Stage Sheikh's Arrest Today

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo