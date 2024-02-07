English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Esha Deol’s Solo Public Appearances Spark Divorce Rumours With Husband Bharat Takhtani

Since Esha Deol hasn't been sharing many things about her husband on social media, a Reddit user suggested that the actress may have split up with her husband.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Esha-Deol-Bharat Takhtani
Esha-Deol-Bharat Takhtani | Image:Instagram
Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol married Bharat Takhtani in 2012. The two fist met at an intercollegiate competition and that it took them ten years to get back in touch and start dating again in the US. They are now parents to two lovely daughters, Radhya and Miraya. However, a post on Reddit recently stirred their divorce rumours. 

Esha Deol part ways with Bharat Takhtani

Since Esha hasn't been sharing many things about her husband on social media, a Reddit user suggested that the actress may have split up with her husband Bharat Takhtani. The user mentioned that Esha has recently been celebrating important holidays with her daughters and mother Hema Malini. 

However, it also added that Bharat and Esha are still following each other on Instagram. Many online users pointed out that Esha attended the parties by herself and that she celebrated Diwali with her mother. Bharat Takhtani was nowhere to be seen, even at Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebration.

Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani renewed wedding vows in 2017 

In 2017, Esha decided to celebrate her godbharai in a special way with her husband, Bharat. At her baby shower, the actress remarried to her spouse and reaffirmed her vows in a very conventional manner. In keeping with custom, the couple kicked off the celebrations with a Tel Kumkum ceremony. Esha discussed this topic in detail in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani got married again in 2017 

 

She said, “It was a wonderful ceremony with just Bharat's and my families in attendance. Everyone present performed the 'tel kumkum'. As part of the rituals, Bharat and I took three pheras around the fire. I joked with Bharat that he was stuck with me again."

Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:34 IST

