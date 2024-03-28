Advertisement

Ryan Gosling’s wife Eva Mendes recently spoke about life after marriage and becoming a mother. On her appearance at the Today show, the actress revealed why she gave up on acting after the birth of their daughters. For the unversed, Eva gave up on acting after giving birth to two daughters.

Eva talks about motherhood

While speaking about motherhood, Eva said, “It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Ok, he's going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here. He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home.” Eva further mentioned that it was a “no-brainer” for her to quit acting after the birth of her two daughters.

File photo of Ryan and Eva with their daughters | Image: X

The reason behind Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' move away from Los Angeles

Ryan and Eva no longer live in Los Angeles. As per a source-based report from People, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' move away from Los Angeles, is motivated by their daughters. For the unversed, Ryan and Eva have been together since 2011 and welcomed their daughters in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Despite being top-ranking names in Hollywood, the duo reportedly want to give their girls a quiet childhood.

The source said, "For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second.” He further added, "And their girls are thriving. They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids...Eva and Ryan love their life. It's admirable how they've been able to create balance and boundaries. They care so much about their marriage and just want their girls to live a happy life."