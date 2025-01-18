Published 22:42 IST, January 18th 2025
Family Outing! Sara Tendulkar Takes Dad Sachin Tendulkar, Mom Anjali To Coldplay's Mumbai Concert
Coldplay kickstarted the India leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour with a show in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar and his family were seen at the concert.
Coldplay played their first show in Mumbai as part of the India leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour on Saturday. The concert was organised at the DY Patil Stadium. Among the over 45,000 concert attendees was cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who attended the show with his daughter Sara Tendulkar and wife Anjali. For the outing, Sachin was dressed in a printed shirt with black trousers while his wife Anjali complemented him in a similar look. Sara, meanwhile, kept it breezy in a black ganji and pants, nailing the Gen Z concert look. The family seemed to be having a fun time at the Coldplay concert from the VIP stands. Many on social media commented that the ‘God Of Cricket’ made the British band's concert all the more special with his presence.
In another viral video from his Mumbai concert, lead singer Chris Martin was seen reading off “Jai Shri Ram” from a placard that an audience member held up. He also interacted with his fans and thanked them for turning up for his show. Coldplay will have two more shows in Mumbai on January 19 and 21. The fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25.
Chris' India itinerary sees him visit temples
Ahead of Coldplay's first concert in Navi Mumbai, the band's lead singer, Chris Martin, and his girlfriend, Hollywood star Dakota Johnson, offered prayers at the famous Babulnath Temple. Several videos going viral on social media showed Martin and Johnson visiting the renowned temple dedicated to Lord Shiva on Friday. In one of the videos, 35-year-old Johnson is seen whispering in the ears of Nandi, the sacred bull statue associated with Lord Shiva.
Martin, 47, was dressed in a traditional blue kurta, while Johnson wore a printed suit and covered her head with a dupatta. Their joint appearance comes months after rumours of the couple's breakup. Martin and Johnson have been dating since 2017. The Hollywood star, known for movies such as The Social Network, Suspiria and The Lost Daughter, is accompanying Martin for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour in India, which will begin on Saturday with their first show at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The British band had earlier performed in India in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.
