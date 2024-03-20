Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur is currently gearing up for the release of her next big banner project, Family Star. The Parasuram helmed film will feature the actress opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Ahead of the same, Mrunal has made headlines owing to her unabashedly calling out a set of intrusive paparazzi.

Mrunal Thakur checks paparazzi crossing the line



Mrunal Thakur's recent appearance at an awards event red carpet, saw her wittily deal with questionable requests from the paparazzi. With the paps constantly asking her to give a back pose, Mrunal shut them down in a curt manner. She said, "aapki cameras pahoch hee jayengey" which when translated to English reads, 'your cameras will manage'.

In the same breath, Mrunal has previously spoken about body shaming as well. She said, "I was called matka by trolls here, while I was complimented as Indian Kardashian in the US". She however, elaborated that she has taken the comment in her stride as she is rather proud of her 'pear-shaped' body.

Mrunal Thakur just finished filming for Family Star



Family Star has officially concluded filming. The news was shared by Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda to their social media handles in a video capturing the two actors and director Parasuram taking turns to stand in the middle as the other two come in for a warm hug. The film wrap announcement also carried a confirmation of Family Star's release date - April 5.

Interestingly, April 5 was the scheduled release date of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara. Devara however, stands delayed to October 10. Seizing the opportunity, team Family Star has now taken over the date. There were also reports of Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram eyeing the same release date - the film instead, will release on August 24. Separately, Mrunal also has Pooja Meri Jaan in the pipeline, currently in post production. Directed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind, the film also stars Huma Qureshi.