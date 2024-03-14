Advertisement

Ed Sheeran, an English singer-songwriter, is currently in India for his third concert in the country on March 16. However, before hitting the stage, he is busy exploring Mumbai and mingling with Bollywood celebs. He started his journey by surprising students at a local school with his impromptu performance, followed by enjoying a meal with Ayushmann Khurrana and Armaan Malik.

When Farah Khan met Ed Sheeran

Next on the list was Farah Khan, the director-choreographer who seemingly hosted the Perfect singer at her place and shared a snapshot from the get-together. In the image, Farah and Ed Sheeran are seen relaxing on a couch. Farah can be seen donning a red printed top paired with jeans, while the singer dons a multicoloured sweatshirt paired with black pants. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Relax mode with the loveliest guy ever..."

(Farah Khan poses with Ed Sheeran | Image: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan, who was also present at the party, was snapped enjoying and teaching Ed Sheeran his signature pose.

All you need to know about Ed Sheeran's Asia Tour

The singer is set to bring his record-breaking albums + – = ÷ x (Mathematics) in the last leg of his best-selling Asia and Europe tour. The Mumbai concert will take place at the heart of the city, Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The singer will be joined by Calum Scott as a special guest. Sheeran's concert will be opened by one of India's famous and talented singers Prateek Kuhad.

The concert will begin at 3 PM with Kuhad's performance, followed by special guest Calum Scott. Sheeran will take to the stage at 7:15 PM. Tickets to Ed Sheeran's concert can only be obtained through bookmyshow. The general admission ticket costs ₹9,500. The ₹16,000 South Deck ticket includes exclusive amenities like dedicated restrooms, a food and beverage zone, an elevated viewing deck, and an entry lane.

This marks Sheeran's return to India after six years after his success with Divide Tour in 2017.