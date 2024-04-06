Father-To-Be Ranveer Singh Performs Apna Time Aayega On Bar Table, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh recently attended the birthday party of producer Ravi Bhagchandka in Mumbai. The actor performed on the song Apna Time Aayega from his 2019 film Gully Boy at the event. One of the guests from the bash shared his performance on Saturday and it immediately went viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh goes wild at a birthday party

In the viral video, Ranveer can be seen dressed in a black shirt and jeans as he raps to his hit song Apna Time Aayega. The actor is performing standing on a table, while other people are recording and singing along with him.

What’s next for Ranveer Singh?

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was announced as the official face of the third instalment of Farhan Akhtar's Don franchise. Though the casting decision met with a series of mixed response from audiences, considering the hefty legacy of the character, Singh, in a public declaration has vowed to live up to the same.

Later, Kiara Advani was officially announced as the female lead of the ambitious franchise. The film is reportedly set to go on floors, either in August or September of this year. Separately, Ranveer is currently filming for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Personally, the actor is all set to welcome his first child with his wife Deepika Padukone. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and are now finally embracing parenthood after 5 years of marriage.