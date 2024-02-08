Advertisement

Idan Amedi, acclaimed for his portrayal of Sagi Tzur in the popular Israeli drama Fauda on Netflix, was severely injured while on reserve duty for the Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza. Amedi took part in the Combat Engineering Corps immediately following the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of over 1,100 Israelis, predominantly civilians.

Is Idan Amedi undergoing treatment at Sheba Medical Center?

Following his injuries, Amedi was swiftly transported to the Sheba Medical Center in Israel, where he underwent surgery and is currently receiving ongoing medical care. Despite the severity of his injuries, Amedi's life is not in danger, as confirmed by the actor's father to the Hebrew-language Walla news site.

Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, creators of Fauda, expressed admiration and respect for Amedi's bravery and sacrifice on the Gaza battlefield. Issacharoff conveyed Raz's sentiments on his X (formerly Twitter) page, commending Amedi's decision to join the conflict zones and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Informing about his injury, Israeli diplomat Avia Levi posted on X, "Idan Amedi, one of Fauda's actors, has been seriously injured in a battle in Gaza".

Avia Levi's post | Image: X

"We pray and pray for your speedy recovery," she added.

Israel in Greece's post | Image: X

The Israeli Embassy in Greece also prayed for his speedy recovery and posted on X, "Wishing a speedy recovery to the great musician, singer and #Fauda actor Idan Amedi who was severely injured in battle in Khan Yunis in Gaza."

Who is Idan Amedi?

Idan Amedi, known for his role in the famous show Fauda, first started as a musician on a talent show called Kochav Nolad. He often sang about his time in the military, where he served in the combat engineering corps. His music is well-loved, with millions of people watching his songs on YouTube.

He joined Fauda during its second season and played Sagi, part of a team fighting terrorism led by Doron (Lior Raz). Fans loved his character's romantic storyline with Nurit (Rona Lee-Shimon) in recent seasons.

Outside his career, Idan Amedi is married to Miriam Binyaminov, who works as a social activist helping people with disabilities. They've been married since 2018 and have a daughter and a son.

