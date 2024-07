Published 22:44 IST, July 13th 2024

First Visuals Of Anant-Radhika As Mr And Mrs Ambani Out, Couple Looks Regal In Ethnic Attires

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant opted for traditional Indian attires for their first event as Mr and Mrs Ambani. The newlyweds hosted a Shubh Ashisrwad event.