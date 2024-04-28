Following Veer Savarkar’s Success, Randeep Hooda Vacations In Kanha National Park With Wife Lin

Advertisement

Randeep Hooda is basking in the success of his recent release Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The actor featured and directed the film based on the life of freedom fighter and politician V.D. Savarkar. Following the success of the film, the actor, who got married recently, embarked on his honeymoon with his wife Lin Laishram.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's vacay in Kanha National Park

On April 27, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram account to share a short video from his recent trip to Kanha National Trip. Sharing the video, the actor noted that he is on his honeymoon. The montage also featured glimpses of his wife Lin Laishram as the two relax in the wild.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “It’s gonna be a Wild Weekend!! Honeymoon Diaries: Jungle mein Mangal.” The actor shared visuals of the couple enjoying meals together. They also embarked on a wildlife safari at the Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. They even shared a video of a tiger spotting on the safari.

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's wedding

Randeep and Lin tied the knot in a traditional Meitei ceremony on November 29. The wedding was attended by the close friends and family members of the couple. After the wedding, the couple even threw an after-party.

On November 29, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have shared their official wedding pictures, leaving the fans in awe of their traditional nuptial ceremony. Randeep took to his social media and shared the clicks from his dreamy wedding with Lin. The Sarbjit actor wore a plain white kurta, dhoti and a matching shawl wrapped around himself. He also wore a white and golden pagdi on his head. On the other hand, Lin looked like a princess in a traditional Manipuri Potloi dress, which is a cylindrical skirt made up of thick fabric and bamboo. It had red satin cloth adorned on it with heavily embellished work. She opted for a black and golden embellished blouse and completed the wedding look with traditional gold jewellery. Randeep captioned the photos, "From today, we are One #justmarried," followed by a red heart and infinite emoji.