Game Changer producer and his family are in Jaipur for the wedding of his nephew, actor Ashish Velamakucha. Several photos and videos from the time have been doing the rounds on social media. Seemingly, Dil Raju had a lot of fun as he danced his heart out at b the family functions with others.

Dil Raju's viral photos from the Ashish's wedding

Ashish exchanged vows with Advaitha Reddy in a destination wedding. A few days ago the actor's family members were spotted at the airport as they jetted off to Jaipur. The couple's pictures are also making rounds online, featuring Ashish holding Advaitha in his arms while she affectionately kisses him.

Ashish with his bride | Image: X

Meanwhile, Dil Raju seemed to be having a gala time, dancing his heart out and playing the dhol. The ace producer was dressed in a red kurta with embroidery and pyjama. He even took to the dance floor to groove with his niece. The wedding pictures have gone viral on social media. One of the heart-warming moments saw Dil Raju joyfully dancing with his granddaughter, both dressed in vibrant red outfits. The pictures showcase a delightful family celebration.

Dil Raju with his niece | Image: X

Dil Raju's big project lined up for release

On the work front, Dil Raju's big pan-India project Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is lined up for release. However, the release date of the long-delayed project has still not been revealed by the makers. A few days back, there were reports that the Shankar directorial will aim to release on Dussehra but the makers of Jr NTR starrer Devara have already locked in on it as the release date of their pan-India film, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

