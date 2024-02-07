Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 30th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

It's controversial/ Gangubai Kathiawadi Actor Shantanu Maheshwari Hit With Cyber Fraud, Urges Swift Action

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who was last seen in popular mini-series Campus Beats recently fell victim to cyber fraud. The actor shared details on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shantanu
Shantanu | Image:Shantanu
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gangubai Kathiawadi Fame Shantanu Maheshwari recently disclosed a distressing encounter with a sophisticated fraud scheme. The actor shed light on the digital vulnerabilities faced even by public figures. Through his social media platform, he shared the unsettling details of the fraudulent incident as a caution for his followers.

Shantanu Maheshwari exposes cyber crime fraud

Taking to Instagram stories, Shantanu Maheshwari shared the shocking details of a fraudulent act that targeted his AXIS bank account. He revealed that a card was generated without his knowledge, accompanied by the unauthorized alteration of his registered email ID, phone number, and address. The actor expressed disbelief at the lack of OTP verification and called for swift action to restore security.

This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the susceptibility individuals encounter in an era dominated by digital transactions. Despite his celebrity status, Shantanu fell victim to a scheme that highlights the lurking dangers of scams and frauds.

Details about Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari, renowned for his roles as an actor, dancer, choreographer, and host is a known name. Maheshwari began his acting career with Channel V's Dil Dosti Dance (D3) in 2011. He was a part of Desi Hoppers, the first Indian dance crew to represent the country at World Of Dance and win the competition. 

Maheshwari forayed into the big screen with Gangubai Kathiawadi opposite Alia Bhatt, and both the film and his performance garnered praise from critics and masses alike.  Shantanu was also a finalist, in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Nach Baliye 9. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

