Garrison Brown, Son Of Sister Wives Stars Janelle And Kody, Dies At 25
Janelle Brown and Kody took to their social media handles to pen a heartfelt note for their son Garrison Brown, who passed away at the age of 25.
Garrison Brown, the son of Sister Wives' stars Janelle and Kody Brown, has died. He was 25. The news of Garrison Brown's death was confirmed by Janelle on her Instagram handle.
Garrison Brown's family mourn his loss
Janelle Brown took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for her son Garrison. She wrote, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
What happened to Garrison Brown?
Garrison Brown died at his Flagstaff, Ariz., home, where he had been living since leaving his parents' home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Garrison was found dead at his home when authorities arrived, and the Flagstaff Police Department stated that he appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to TMZ, the police do not suspect foul play and are investigating his death as a suicide.
In a statement, TLC told Page Six, "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."
Since 2010, Garrison Brown has appeared on the TLC series Sister Wives, which focuses on his father, Kody, 55, and his polygamous lifestyle. Garrison's mother, Janelle, 54, was one of Kody's wives, along with Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and Robyn Brown, until their divorce in 2022 after 32 years together.
