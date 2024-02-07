Updated January 19th, 2024 at 09:28 IST
German Singer Cassandra Mae's Rendition Of Ram Aayenge Goes Viral Ahead of Mandir Inauguration
German singer Cassandra Mae Spittman sang the devotional song Ram Aayenge and shared her thoughts on Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.
German singer Cassandra Mae Spittman sang the devotional song titled Ram Aayenge, which went viral on social media. Netizens have been praising Cassandra Mae's rendition of the Ram Bhajan. After her song went viral, the singer shared insights into the thought she put in while composing her rendition of Ram Aayenge.
German singer Cassandra Mae Spittman reacts to her viral song
In an interview with ANI, German singer Cassandra Mae Spittman was asked how did she discover her passion for singing bhajans like Ram Aayenge. Responding to the question, she said, "I listen to bhajans everyday and came across 'Ram Aayenge'. It was everywhere and is still everywhere. I also heard about Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Then, I thought of trying it out and felt really good after performing it."
Following this, Cassandra Mae was asked if she will be celebrating the historical moment of Ram Mandir inauguration. Responding to the question, she said that in German it is not that common to celebrate but she for sure would celebrate the auspicious moment.
Further, Cassandra Mae talked about what inspired her to come up with a rendition of Ram Aayenge. She said, "So, I came to know mantras and devotional songs in the US." She further said that she heard mantras and bhajans playing in the background in her college which inspired her a lot. Cassandra added that she loved how people sang such devotional songs and just wanted to try it out in her "own style."
Preparations underway for Ram Temple inauguration
The Ram Temple's inauguration on January 22 will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life, and preparations are underway. On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the installation ceremony for Ram Lalla's idol at the grand temple. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla in the Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum at noon on January 22.
