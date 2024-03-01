Updated February 29th, 2024 at 23:35 IST
German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann Revisits Her Meeting With PM Modi: We Were Jamming Together
German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann who recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recalled jamming with the leader.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann who recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recalled jamming with the leader. She told ANI, "I started to discover it in the USA. I was there for five weeks, and I discovered a lot of Indian music and also mantras. I didn't know what it was, but it felt so familiar to me, and I'm so honoured and blessed that I could hear this. It was very interesting. He was being very funny, and we were jamming together, and I was singing to him two songs, a Tamil song and Achyutam Keshavam. So it felt really great.”
Published February 29th, 2024 at 23:35 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.