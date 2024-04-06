×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 13:08 IST

Gilmore Girls Star Lauren Graham Remembers Ex-boyfriend Matthew Perry: He Was A Friend...

Matthew died on October 28, 2023, due to the effects of ketamine. Addressing his death at an event, Lauren Graham said, "It's still really hard to believe."

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Lauren Graham and Matthew Perry
Lauren Graham and Matthew Perry | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Gilmore Girls star and author Lauren Graham recalled the late star Matthew Perry and talked about her friendship with him. The actress recently hosted a Q&A during her Have I Told You This Already? book tour. Speaking to an audience at the Lincoln Theatre during her stop in Washington, D.C., she reflected on her friendship with the late actor.

Lauren Graham reflects on her friendship with the late Matthew Perry

Perry died in his Los Angeles home on October 28 last year due to the acute effects of ketamine, according to an autopsy report. Addressing his death at the recent event, Graham said, "It's still really hard to believe." 

 

The actress said, ‘Perry was a friend and a constant. We would stretch for a year, then he would come back into my life, and he had just come back into my life last year," she explained before sharing what Perry bought her for her birthday that March.

Graham stated that the actor had sent her "a pickleball set" on her special day. As the audience laughed, she smiled and shared her fond memories. "He's like really into tennis and pickleball, with a card that said, Be older," she said, calling his death “a terrible loss.”

When Matthew Perry talked about Lauren Graham

Perry had once referred to Graham as "one of my favourite people" during a Q&A of his own for his show The Odd Couple. "We have great chemistry when working together and it's fun to work with a close friend," he said.

The Evan Almighty actor spoke about Perry on CBS Mornings a month after his death, "No one made me laugh as hard. Just tears, streaming. There was just such joy in being around him and being his friend."

"The solace I take from having seen him at the time I saw him was he was so thrilled with how his book was received-- and not just because it was a huge success, but because his life's work kind of became, 'How can I give back? How can I talk about the struggles I had and hopefully help someone else?'" she said.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published April 6th, 2024 at 13:08 IST

