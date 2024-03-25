×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

Gina Bellman Reveals Cancer Diagnosis After Being Inspired By Kate Middleton

Gina Bellman took to her social media handle to reveal that she is undergoing treatment for cancer and hopes the medication is successful.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gina Bellman
Gina Bellman | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actor Gina Bellman, best known for her role in Leverage, was inspired by Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's cancer announcement to publicly reveal her own diagnosis. The actress took to her social media handle to reveal that she is undergoing treatment for cancer and hopes the medication is successful.

Gina Bellman's shocking revelation

Gina Bellman opened up about her cancer diagnosis and shared that Kate Middleton was her inspiration. Taking to X, Bellman said, "Catherine, The Princess of Wales displayed such composure and grace today in her heartbreaking announcement. Hoping her treatment is successful and also for a kinder world." "I myself underwent treatment for Breast Cancer last summer. Until now- I didn't have the courage to go public. 8 months on I'm back in stilettos and filming 14 hour days. For those undergoing treatment right now- there is light at the end of this tunnel," she added.

Gina's post | Image: X

 

After learning about Gina's health update, members from the industry and fans took to social media and showered love on the actress. "We got you, G, and you got this... Always and forever," along with the hashtags #Warrior and #Queen," Bellman's Leverage co-star Beth Riesgraf wrote.

More about Gina Bellman

Bellman plays grifter Sophie Deveraux on TNT's Leverage, its five-season run wrapping up in 2012. Bellman is currently reprising the role on Leverage: Redemption, the follow-up that debuted on Freevee in 2021 and will move to Prime Video for its upcoming third season, Deadline reported. Bellman's announcement that she is battling against cancer coincides with Middleton's recent revelation of her own diagnosis.

In a video message posted on her social media last week, the Duchess said that she underwent major abdominal surgery in January, which was successful. However, the tests after the operation detected the presence of cancer. This comes as another shock to the British Royal Family after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. It was said that he was caught with an unspecified type of cancer that was caught while undergoing a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Published March 25th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

