Published 22:00 IST, November 16th 2024
Govinda Health: After Gunshot Surgery, Actor Cuts Short Roadshow In Jalgaon As Health Declines
Govinda was in Jalgaon to campaign in Muktainagar, Bodwad, Pachora and Chopda. However, he returned home before he could finish off with the entire roadshow.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Govinda's health declined during a rally in Jalgaon, Maharashtra | Image: Govinda/Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:00 IST, November 16th 2024