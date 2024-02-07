Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

Grammy Awards 2024: Zakir Hussain Bags 3 Wins, Equals Pandit Ravi Shankar's Record

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain bagged three Grammys at the 66th awards ceremony. His first win came in 2009 at the 51st Grammy Awards.

Republic Entertainment Desk
zakir hussain
zakir hussain | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Grammy Awards turned out to be historic for tabla maestro Zakir Hussain who bagged 3 wins in various categories. With this feat he has joined the list of Indian artists with the most Grammy wins. Zakir is now a seven-time Grammy nominee and a four-time Grammy winner.

Zakir's wins at Grammys 2024 detailed

Zakir Hussain's musical collaborations bagged wins in Best Global Music Performance for Pashto, Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for As We Speak and Best Global Music for This Moment at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on February 4.

Zakir's Grammy journey began in 1996 at the 38th Grammys, where he bagged his first-ever nomination in the Best World Music Album category for Raga Aberi. At 49th Grammys held in 2007 he was nominated in the Best Traditional World Music Album category for Golden Strings Of The Sarode. Two more nominations followed at 51st and 62nd Grammys, followed by 2024 where he bagged record 3 nominations.

Advertisement

With 4 wins under his name, Zakir Hussain has equalled the record of another musical legend - Pandit Ravi Shankar, who has 4 Grammys and 10 nominations.

Hussain's first win at Grammys and his journey thereon

At the 51st Grammy Awards in 2009, Hussain won his first-ever award in the Best Contemporary World Music Album category for the Global Drum Project. In 2024, he bagged record number of wins - 3- for his collaborations with Indian and international artists.

Hussain is widely considered as one of the greatest tabla players of all time. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023, by the Government of India.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement