Grammy Awards 2024: Zakir Hussain Bags 3 Wins, Equals Pandit Ravi Shankar's Record

Advertisement

The Grammy Awards turned out to be historic for tabla maestro Zakir Hussain who bagged 3 wins in various categories. With this feat he has joined the list of Indian artists with the most Grammy wins. Zakir is now a seven-time Grammy nominee and a four-time Grammy winner.

Zakir's wins at Grammys 2024 detailed

Zakir Hussain's musical collaborations bagged wins in Best Global Music Performance for Pashto, Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for As We Speak and Best Global Music for This Moment at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on February 4.

Zakir's Grammy journey began in 1996 at the 38th Grammys, where he bagged his first-ever nomination in the Best World Music Album category for Raga Aberi. At 49th Grammys held in 2007 he was nominated in the Best Traditional World Music Album category for Golden Strings Of The Sarode. Two more nominations followed at 51st and 62nd Grammys, followed by 2024 where he bagged record 3 nominations.

Advertisement

With 4 wins under his name, Zakir Hussain has equalled the record of another musical legend - Pandit Ravi Shankar, who has 4 Grammys and 10 nominations.

Hussain's first win at Grammys and his journey thereon

At the 51st Grammy Awards in 2009, Hussain won his first-ever award in the Best Contemporary World Music Album category for the Global Drum Project. In 2024, he bagged record number of wins - 3- for his collaborations with Indian and international artists.

Hussain is widely considered as one of the greatest tabla players of all time. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023, by the Government of India.

Advertisement