English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Grammy Winner Zakir Hussain Says Hindustani Classical Is Premier Form Of Music Worldwide

"At this moment, our (Indian) classical music is considered a premier form of music worldwide. It's ranked among the top ideals," maestro Hussain said.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Zakir Hussain
Zakir Hussain | Image:Instagram/Zakir Hussain fanpage
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain won 3 Grammys at the recently concluded 66th edition of the music awards. He has been nominated seven times so far and his wins at one of the biggest international stages have been cherished by Indians. The maestro spoke to the media recently and talked about the reach of Hindustani classical music internationally and its widespread appeal. 

 

File photo of Zakir Hussain | Image: IMDb

Zakir talks about Hindustani classical music's international appeal

Speaking to the media, Zakir, fresh off his Grammy wins, spoke candidly about the love and admiration that Hindustani classical music has been receiving through the years. He said that Bollywood music has just started to come up in the international arena but classical music is right yup there in the ranks with western jazz, pop and rock music.  

Zakir Hussain at 66th Grammys | Image: Grammy Awards/Instagram

He said, "Purbayan Chatterjee and Niladri Kumar do 60-70 shows in a year. If you will search on the internet you will come to know how much people listen to Hindustani classical music. Our music at this time is world's most premium music, like Western classical, jazz, rock and pop. Hindustani classical music is one of the world's most popular music forms. Bollywood has started to come up now in the world. When a Bollywood program happens in internationally, Indians gather to listen to it. In the US, when a Hindustani classical concert happens, even Americans show up. I would encourage you all to see how much fame and glory our classical music artists have attained."  

Advertisement

Hussain's terrific run at 66th Grammys

At this Grammys, which were held in Los Angeles, Hussain earned his first honour in the best global music album category for This Moment as part of the fusion music group Shakti, which includes founding member, British guitarist John McLaughlin, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram.

Advertisement

He won two other awards for the Best Global Music performance for Pashto and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for As We Speak, along with flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, American banjo player Bela Fleck and American bassist Edgar Meyer.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

6 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

6 minutes ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

7 minutes ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

8 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

8 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

9 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

9 minutes ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

10 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

12 minutes ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

30 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

17 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

17 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Engulfs Several Houses at Ambernath Circus Ground in Thane

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. SJVN Green Energy signs agreement to supply 300 MW power to J&K

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Pankaj Udhas, Ghazal Maestro Dies; Political Reactions Pour In

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. WTO members reject investment facilitation plan

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  5. Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Indefinite Fast After 17 Days

    India News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo