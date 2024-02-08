Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Guess This Actor From Her Childhood Photos. Hint: She is popular as Punjab's Katrina Kaif

The actress in question very famously introduced herself as 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif' on the reality television show which gave her a country-wide fanbase.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill | Image:shehnaazgill/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

There are very few names that have successfully marked the transition from a regional audience to a mainstream fanbase. More so, the list further shortens itself when one considers the elusive divide between television - reality television to be particular, and films. The actress in question however, has enjoyed a fairly seamless transition in this regard with her lengthy appearance on a popular reality television show serving as a catapult to her now blossoming career. Can you guess who she is?

Advertisement

Guess who?


Earlier today, the actress in question, took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from when she was a child. While her younger version can be seen sporting natty boy cut hair, the smile and the eyes make for a dead giveaway when it comes to guessing her identity. Take a look at the photos below.

Advertisement


If you have not guessed it already, the actress in these photos is none other that Shehnaaz Gill. Reminiscing about her childhood days, the actress shared a series of pictures from what appears to be a family album. The caption to the post aptly read, "jab main choti bachi thi" which translates to 'back when I was a little girl'. Shehnaaz can be seen dressed in woolen overalls, presumably in her mother's lap in photo, followed by a series of photos of her in denim dungarees in attendance at a wedding.

Advertisement

What is next for Shehnaaz Gill?


Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in 2023 release Thank You for Coming which shared a light-hearted take on the overlooked topic of female pleasure. The film was also featured at the Toronto International Film Festival. She made her Bollywood debut earlier last year in multi-starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Advertisement

Gill has previously also featured in several Punjabi films, her last Punjabi release being 2021 film Honsla Rakh.  She also hosts a YouTube chat show, called Desi Vibes wherein she exchanges anecdotes with the celebrity guests.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement