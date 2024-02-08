Advertisement

There are very few names that have successfully marked the transition from a regional audience to a mainstream fanbase. More so, the list further shortens itself when one considers the elusive divide between television - reality television to be particular, and films. The actress in question however, has enjoyed a fairly seamless transition in this regard with her lengthy appearance on a popular reality television show serving as a catapult to her now blossoming career. Can you guess who she is?

Advertisement

Guess who?



Earlier today, the actress in question, took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from when she was a child. While her younger version can be seen sporting natty boy cut hair, the smile and the eyes make for a dead giveaway when it comes to guessing her identity. Take a look at the photos below.

Advertisement



If you have not guessed it already, the actress in these photos is none other that Shehnaaz Gill. Reminiscing about her childhood days, the actress shared a series of pictures from what appears to be a family album. The caption to the post aptly read, "jab main choti bachi thi" which translates to 'back when I was a little girl'. Shehnaaz can be seen dressed in woolen overalls, presumably in her mother's lap in photo, followed by a series of photos of her in denim dungarees in attendance at a wedding.

Advertisement

What is next for Shehnaaz Gill?



Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in 2023 release Thank You for Coming which shared a light-hearted take on the overlooked topic of female pleasure. The film was also featured at the Toronto International Film Festival. She made her Bollywood debut earlier last year in multi-starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Advertisement

Gill has previously also featured in several Punjabi films, her last Punjabi release being 2021 film Honsla Rakh. She also hosts a YouTube chat show, called Desi Vibes wherein she exchanges anecdotes with the celebrity guests.