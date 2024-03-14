Advertisement

Gulzar attended the 39th edition of Sahitya Akademi's Sahityotsav on March 13. Delivering a lecture at the event, the celebrated poet and lyricist opened up on the narrative of Indian cinema remaining the same since the early talkies era. He expressed his displeasure with the same tropes of dialogues, songs and fights repeating in films since the time of Alam Ara.

Indian cinema has still not rid itself of the trappings of the early talkies era: Gulzar

While delivering the Samvatsar lecture at the 39th edition of Sahitya Akademi's Sahityotsav on Wednesday, the Jnanpith awardee Gulzar said that "sounds and words may have changed but the essence of the narrative has remained the same". The Maachis director added, "Unfortunately, Indian cinema has still not rid itself of the trappings of the early talkies era. As in Alam Ara or Hunterwali, we are still repeating the same old clichés of excessive dialogue, songs, fights, chases and whatnot.”

A file photo of Gulzar | Image: Instagram

According to Gulzar, the visuals have advanced with “the galloping advance in technology.” "Let's just hope the newfangled images of Artificial Intelligence don't lead to any semblance of deterioration," Gulzar said.

Advertisement

Gulzar compares contemporary cinema with 1930s adaptations of Hollywood

At the same event, Gulzar revisited 1930s -1940s of Bollywood. He cited the example of writer Mohanlal Gopaldas Dave who would use promotional material secured from Hollywood to ‘Indianize’ content for cinema here. Adding to this, the 89-year-old director argued, “To a major extent, aren't we doing the same today?"

Advertisement

A file photo of Gulzar | Image: Instagram

Gulzar, who is known for his literary works such as Raat Pashminey Ki, Raavi Paar, and Dhuan, also warned about the trend of making biopics and said that it is “more than welcome but with a statutory warning: the stories should not be distorted in the slightest degree”. Interesntingly, recently his daughter Meghna Gulzar helmed a biographical drama Sam Bahadur based on the life of Sam Maneskshaw.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement